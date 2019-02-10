Listen Live Sports

Berlin police investigate reported assault of Syrian girls

February 10, 2019 12:19 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police are investigating the reported assaults of two Syrian teenagers in the German capital.

Germany’s dpa news agency reported Sunday that an unidentified man punched the Syrian girls, ages 15 and 16, multiple times in the face after yelling anti-foreigner slurs at them on Friday night.

Dpa says both girls were treated at a hospital.

Police say a 12-year-old girl wearing a headscarf also was assaulted on Friday. She reported that an unidentified woman tried to pull the scarf off her head and grabbed her by the hair while making anti-foreigner comments.

The woman fled before police arrived and the victim suffered minor injuries.

Germany took in more than 1 million asylum-seekers during 2015-2016.

