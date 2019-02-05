Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bill would allow unemployment aid for government shutdowns

February 5, 2019 5:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to allow federal employees who must work during a government shutdown without pay to collect unemployment benefits is getting a hearing in a Maryland Senate committee.

The Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday. Lawmakers filed the legislation in response to the recent 35-day shutdown.

The measure would apply to civilian federal employees who are required to work at a site in Maryland.

Lawmakers have filed the bill as emergency legislation, so it would take effect quickly. Maryland is home to tens of thousands of federal workers. The measure’s supporters have expressed concern about another potential shutdown after Feb. 15.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

To take effect, the bill would need confirmation from federal labor officials that the state is complying with the unemployment insurance program.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.