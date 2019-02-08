Listen Live Sports

Border Patrol rescues 5 in Texas near where caravan waits

February 8, 2019 6:11 pm
 
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents rescued five Honduran migrants — including a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old — trying to illegally cross the river separating Mexico from Texas.

The rescue occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday in the Rio Grande, between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico. A caravan of about 1,600 migrants is waiting in Piedras Negras to try to seek asylum in the U.S.

Agency spokesman Rick Pauza says the group of five has no known link to the caravan.

Authorities say the adults were struggling against the river current to carry the children, and that one woman was “nearly swept away.”

Agents helped pull the migrants out of the water and transported them to safety by boat. They are now being processed in Eagle Pass.

