Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil’s Bolsonaro praises late Paraguay dictator Stroessner

February 26, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has praised late Paraguayan dictator Gen. Alfredo Stroessner during a ceremony at the Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the countries’ shared border.

Bolsonaro, a far-right ex-army captain, is known for praising Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship and on Tuesday he also lauded Paraguay’s longtime strongman for his role in building the Itaipu dam, one of the biggest in the world.

“All of this was possible because a man of vision, a statesman who knew perfectly well that his country Paraguay would need to grow. So here is my tribute to honor Gen. Alfredo Stroessner,” said Bolsonaro, speaking on the Paraguayan side of the dam.

At Bolsonaro’s side was Paraguayan President Mario Abdo, whose father served as Stroessner’s private secretary for 25 years. Stroessner ruled from 1954 to 1989.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.