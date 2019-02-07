Listen Live Sports

Canadian diplomats file suit over injuries suffered in Cuba

February 7, 2019 12:55 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Some Canadian diplomats who became mysteriously ill while posted to Cuba are suing the Canadian government.

Canada has confirmed 14 cases of unexplained health problems since early 2017. Twenty-six workers at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba have also been affected, suffering a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as a concussion.

Five Canadian diplomats say in a 28 million Canadian dollar ($21 million) lawsuit that the government failed to protect them, hid crucial information and downplayed the seriousness of the risks.

The Canadian government acknowledges that nine adults and five children from diplomatic families have developed unusual illnesses in Havana. Canada is removing up to half of the Canadians at its embassy in Havana.

Cuba has adamantly denied any involvement.

