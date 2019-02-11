Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Candidates in disputed sheriff’s race call temporary truce

February 11, 2019 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The men battling over a North Carolina sheriff’s seat have called a cease-fire, jointly deciding neither will be sheriff until state officials certify the election.

Republican candidate Jody Greene led Democratic incumbent Lewis Hatcher by 40 votes in unofficial results from November’s election. Several voters appealed to the state elections board, citing voting difficulties and questions about Greene’s residency.

The race is also connected to the ballot fraud investigation in the country’s last unresolved congressional race. The political operative at the center of that investigation worked for both the Republican candidate in North Carolina’s 9th District and Greene.

Despite no resolution, Greene took office in December. Per Wednesday’s settlement, news outlets report a sheriff’s captain is temporarily replacing Greene, while Hatcher dismissed a lawsuit that sought to recognize his authority.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.