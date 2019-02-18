Listen Live Sports

Church rally draws more than 200 after LGBTQ sign vandalized

February 18, 2019 9:00 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore County executive has agreed to meet with a coalition of community activists and people of faith in the next 30 days to discuss further actions after a church sign promoting support for LGBTQ people was vandalized.

The Baltimore Sun reports County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. attended a rally Sunday at Maryland Presbyterian Church in Towson with his 3-year-old daughter, Daria, and more than 200 other people. The church’s sign was vandalized more than a week ago.

During the rally, the church’s leader, the Rev. David Norse Thomas, asked the county executive to attend the meeting with community activists.

The crowd applauded when Olszewski agreed. The county executive says it’s important “to show clearly and loudly that hate has no place in Baltimore County.”

