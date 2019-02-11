Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Coffee roaster reports confusion over shared name with CBD

February 11, 2019 3:22 pm
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Coffee By Design says it may pursue legal action over customers confused by its shared acronym with the cannabis compound CBD.

The Portland Press Herald reports the owners of the coffee roaster have owned a trademark for CBD since 2010.

Cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant, is also known as CBD.

Shop owner Alan Spear says his company has been getting mail orders and calls from wholesalers who think their coffee contains cannabidiol.

Spear says other coffee shops are also putting “CBD coffee” on their menus, meaning coffee infused with the compound, in violation of their trademark.

Maine health officials recently ordered edible products containing cannabidiol removed from shelves because it is not a federally approved food additive.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

