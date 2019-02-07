Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Committee interviews member’s sister for top court vacancy

February 7, 2019 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — To fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Virginia Supreme Court, a legislative committee has interviewed four candidates — including a committee member’s sister.

The Roanoke Times reports Sen. Ben Chafin remained seated with the rest of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee on Wednesday during Judge Teresa Chafin’s interview. The Russell County Republican and the Virginia Court of Appeals judge are also former law partners.

The senator didn’t ask questions of any of the candidates. He told the newspaper he wouldn’t comment on her interview. Committee chair Sen. Mark Obenshain waved off a reporter who asked if Ben Chafin’s participation was appropriate. Teresa Chafin said she couldn’t answer a reporter’s questions because she was a sitting judge.

Justice Elizabeth McClanahan is retiring from the seven-member court effective Sept. 1.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.