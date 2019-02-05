Listen Live Sports

Cornyn blasts ‘bureaucrats’ for delaying post-Harvey funding

February 5, 2019 1:39 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Senate’s No. 2 Republican is blasting the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget for failing to release nearly $4.4 billion in recovery funding to Texas after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Majority Whip John Cornyn says he has repeatedly met with federal officials: “I’m running out of patience with OMB.”

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Cornyn said, “They’ve kind of run out of excuses,” adding, “They just need to let that money go. It’s been long enough.”

About $4.4 billion in federal grants was approved last February, meant to encourage post-Harvey rebuilding in ways that can help resist future large hurricanes.

But federal guidelines and other rules allowing the grants to flow haven’t yet been set. Cornyn said, “I don’t want the bureaucrats at OMB to hold it up.”

