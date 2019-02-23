Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court rejects appeal by ex-Navy SEAL in child porn case

February 23, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal court has rejected the appeal of a former U.S. Navy Seal sentenced to 27 years in prison for child pornography.

The Fourth Circuit court on Thursday upheld a judge’s ruling denying Gregory Kyle Seerden’s request to suppress evidence from a search of his cell phone.

Navy officials began investigating Seerden in 2017 after a woman said he had sexually assaulted her in Virginia Beach.

The judge agreed with Seerden that evidence obtained during an initial cell phone search pursuant to a military warrant was inadmissible because it violated military rules of evidence. But the judge allowed evidence obtained during a second search based on a federal warrant.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

According to court documents investigators found dozens of images of child pornography, including a video showing Seerden molesting a sleeping girl.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.