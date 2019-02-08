Listen Live Sports

Court sides with registered sex offender who hired juvenile

February 8, 2019 11:25 am
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A registered sex offender who argued he did not break the law by hiring a child to work for his landscaping business has won an appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

Edward Proctor was convicted under a law prohibiting certain sex offenders from undertaking employment involving the care, instruction or guidance of children. He had hired a male juvenile in May 2016 but was arrested after the boy’s mother found out Proctor was a registered sex offender.

In a ruling Friday, the court said the law doesn’t bar such hiring because landscaping is not a service that by its nature provides access to children. It reversed Proctor’s conviction and sent the case back to the lower court.

The state had argued that the nature of the work was immaterial.

