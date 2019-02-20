Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Czech prime minister will meet with Trump in March

February 20, 2019 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next month.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will host Andrej Babis and his wife for their first official visit on March 7.

She says the leaders are expected to discuss “how best to advance relations” between the two countries as well as issues including cybersecurity, energy security and trade.

The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Velvet Revolution” and the 20th anniversary of the country’s membership in NATO, which began in 1999.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sanders says Trump and first lady Melania Trump “look forward to commemorating these special anniversaries alongside Prime Minister Babis and Mrs. Babisova.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.