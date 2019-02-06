Da Silva convicted in second corruption case

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been a second time on charges of corruption and money laundering and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Judge Gabriela Hardt said Wednesday she agreed with prosecutors that a country house was renovated for da Silva by construction companies involved in the mammoth corruption scandal centered on state-run oil company Petrobras.

Last April, da Silva began serving a sentence of 12 years and 11 months after being convicted on the same charges involving renovations at a beach-front apartment also allegedly paid for by construction companies.

Prosecutors argued that both cases involved the companies giving benefits to da Silva in return for political favors.

Advertisement

Da Silva denies guilt in both cases and is expected to appeal the latest sentence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.