The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Dental board looking into charges against oral surgeon

February 4, 2019 2:52 pm
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina regulatory board says it will look into accusations that an oral surgeon sexually abused at least four patients while they were under anesthesia.

WECT in Wilmington quotes State Board of Dental Examiners CEO Bobby White as saying the board plans to act as quickly as possible, but didn’t say when the investigation would start.

As of Monday, the board has not suspended Michael Hasson’s license.

The 55-year-old Hasson works at Wilmington Oral Surgery. He is charged with sexual battery and second-degree forcible sexual offense. Police say he sexually abused at least four patients between the ages of 17 and 21 between October 2017 and last July.

A judge lowered Hasson’s initial bail of $1.25 million to $600,000 on Friday.

___

Information from: WECT-TV, http://www.wect.com/

