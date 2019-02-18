Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Detained Mexican migrant dies in Texas hospital

February 18, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Mexican man detained by Border Patrol for illegal re-entry died Monday at a hospital in Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Andrew Meehan says the 45-year-old man was initially apprehended Feb. 2 and requested medical attention. He was taken to a medical center and later cleared to return to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station. The next day, he requested medical attention again and was taken to a hospital where he stayed until he died Monday.

Meehan says the official cause of death is not yet known, but the medical center diagnosed him with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure when he was admitted.

The death is under investigation.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.