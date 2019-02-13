Listen Live Sports

DHS cyber leader says 2020 security preparations underway

February 13, 2019 5:33 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency says officials are working to secure the 2020 presidential election.

Christopher Krebs says he’s trying to shift focus from what happened in 2016 with Russian interference to what could happen next. He’s trying to get election security officials to think ahead and prepare for possibilities.

But he also says even the threat of a disruption can sow discord, and the government is working to better inform Americans.

Krebs was testifying Wednesday before the House Homeland Security Committee, now under Democratic control.

Intelligence officials last week gave President Donald Trump a classified report on the 2018 midterm election that said no evidence was found that efforts by Russians or other foreign groups affected election or campaign infrastructure. But the details remain classified.

