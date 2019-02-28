Listen Live Sports

EU urges Greece to step up reforms to get debt relief

February 28, 2019 12:34 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s top finance official says the Greek government can step up its reforms to qualify for a large debt relief payout in 10 days.

Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici visited Athens a day after the European Commission said Greece had fallen behind on at least six major reforms. Eurozone finance ministers will meet on March 11 and decide whether to grant Greece a debt relief package worth nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Moscovici met Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Thursday and said discussions concentrated on two main issues: long-delayed plans to privatize coal-fired power stations and overhaul a protection scheme for insolvent mortgage holders so banks could reduce their huge stock of soured loans.

Moscovici said overcoming those delays was “doable” before the March 11 meeting.

