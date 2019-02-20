Listen Live Sports

EU, US call on Albania opposition to avoid violence in rally

February 20, 2019 7:10 am
 
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union and the United States have warned Albania’s opposition against violence and its lawmakers not to boycott parliament over the government’s alleged corruption.

Albania’s opposition lawmakers, led by the center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha, have said they plan to resign from parliament to protest the Socialist government.

The Socialists hold 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

EU Ambassador to Albania Luigi Soreca on Wednesday met with Basha telling him they expect no violence at a protest Thursday.

A day earlier the U.S. embassy in Tirana issued a statement urging opposition lawmakers not to abandon their mandates which would “undermine the basic principles of democracy and subvert the important progress Albania has achieved on rule of law and responsible governance.”

