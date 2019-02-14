Listen Live Sports

Ex-astronaut Mark Kelly’s campaign raises $1.1M since launch

February 14, 2019 4:55 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Mark Kelly’s campaign for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat in 2020 says it has raised more than $1 million in individual contributions since announcing his candidacy Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Republic reports the 54-year-old retired astronaut and Tucson Democrat touted his financial grab Wednesday morning. By the end of the day, campaign spokesman Rodd McLeod says the figure ballooned from $604,000 to $1.1 million.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, in comparison, raised about $1.5 million within 24 hours of announcing her bid for president in 2020. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another Democrat, raised $1 million over a 48-hour period.

Kelly is the first Democrat to jump into the 2020 field. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, of Phoenix, is considering a run.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

