Ex-Christie staffer to appeal bridge case to Supreme Court

February 12, 2019 1:16 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A onetime staffer to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to appeal her conviction in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Bridget Kelly told a judge last week she will petition the high court.

Kelly and bridge authority executive Bill Baroni were convicted in 2016 of fraud, conspiracy and other charges in the alleged plot to cause traffic jams to punish a mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie. She received an 18-month sentence and Baroni was sentenced to 24 months.

A three-judge federal appeals panel threw out some of the counts in November but upheld the most serious ones. The court denied Kelly’s request to have the case reconsidered by the full court.

Baroni is scheduled for resentencing this month.

