Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-city spokeswoman faces prosecution under open records law

February 11, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general says he plans to prosecute a former spokeswoman for the Atlanta mayor’s office who’s accused of violating the state’s open records law.

Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday announced that two citations have been filed in Fulton County State Court against Jenna Garland, who was press secretary under former mayor Kasim Reed.

Contact information for Garland couldn’t immediately be found, and it wasn’t clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Carr says an investigation found that on two occasions in March 2017, Garland advised a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Watershed Management to delay providing information requested by Atlanta station WSB-TV. In one instance, he says, she advised the watershed spokeswoman to provide the information “in the most confusing format available.”

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.