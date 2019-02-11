Ex-city spokeswoman faces prosecution under open records law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general says he plans to prosecute a former spokeswoman for the Atlanta mayor’s office who’s accused of violating the state’s open records law.

Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday announced that two citations have been filed in Fulton County State Court against Jenna Garland, who was press secretary under former mayor Kasim Reed.

Contact information for Garland couldn’t immediately be found, and it wasn’t clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Carr says an investigation found that on two occasions in March 2017, Garland advised a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Watershed Management to delay providing information requested by Atlanta station WSB-TV. In one instance, he says, she advised the watershed spokeswoman to provide the information “in the most confusing format available.”

