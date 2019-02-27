Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Florida elections chief will be working on local voting

February 27, 2019 10:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s former top elections official, who resigned after pictures of him in blackface surfaced, will be working on elections at a local level.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Mike Ertel has been hired as a consultant to help the Seminole County supervisor of elections prepare for November votes in three central Florida cities.

Ertel said the way his time in public office ended doesn’t change his professional expertise. He said he’s transitioned into a role where he’s helping others.

Ertel was Florida’s secretary of state for less than three weeks. He resigned Jan. 24 when photos of him in 2005 dressed in blackface as a Hurricane Katrina victim were made public.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ertel was Seminole County’s elections chief from 2005 through Jan. 8. He told the Sentinel he wouldn’t run for public office again.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.