The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-Navy captain sentenced in sweeping corruption case

February 8, 2019 6:49 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former Navy captain has been sentenced to six months in prison for moonlighting for a Malaysian contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” at the center of one of the maritime service’s worst corruption scandals.

Former Capt. Jeffrey Breslau was sentenced Friday by a federal judge in San Diego after pleading guilty to criminal conflict of interest. He was fined $20,000 and ordered to pay the Navy the $65,000 he earned moonlighting.

Prosecutors say Breslau ghostwrote emails and provided talking points to the contractor, Leonard Francis, to help him win over five Navy admirals and land lucrative contracts for his company that supplied ships in the Pacific.

Prosecutors say Francis overbilled the U.S. Navy by more than $35 million for services for ships.

Nearly two dozen people have pleaded guilty in the case.

