Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Family of man killed by suburban Detroit police seeks $10M

February 8, 2019 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by police outside a baby shower in suburban Detroit has filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit against police.

The federal lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of the family of 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray of Detroit. The suit says Gray was shot while unarmed and after surrendering to police in St. Clair Shores.

Gray was fatally shot Nov. 4 outside Lakeland Manor banquet hall after police got a report about a man with a gun.

Police Chief Todd Woodcox disputes Gray surrendered, telling The Macomb Daily that the lawsuit was “the first I’ve heard of any allegation that he had surrendered.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says Gray was armed and his office’s investigation determined that the shooting was justified. A police dog also was killed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.