Family of teen killed by police file wrongful death lawsuit

February 8, 2019 10:45 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Relatives of an 18-year-old Georgia man fatally shot by Atlanta police are suing the city for $5 million.

WXIA-TV reported Thursday on the wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of D’ettrick Griffin, who was killed last month.

Atlanta police have identified the officer as Oliver Simmonds. Griffin is accused of trying to steal Simmonds’ unmarked police car. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a preliminary investigation has found that the plainclothes officer was pumping gas when Griffin got into the city-issued car.

The GBI says Griffin tried to drive off and was shot by Simmonds. Griffin crashed into two vehicles and was found dead in the car. The GBI says it doesn’t appear that Griffin was armed. Simmonds is a member of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ executive protection unit.

