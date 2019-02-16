Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Federal judge ends protections for Miami’s homeless

February 16, 2019 11:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has abolished a consent decree that prevented Miami police from arresting homeless people for loitering, sleeping on sidewalks, or urinating in public.

U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno on Friday issued an opinion dissolving the Pottinger Agreement that established protections for Miami’s homeless population from police harassment.

The Miami Herald reports that Moreno decided court oversight was no longer necessary because of the shelters and social services now available to assist the city’s homeless.

The Pottinger Agreement was the result of a class action lawsuit brought by 5,000 homeless people against the city in the early 1990s.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union opposed the city’s motion to dissolve the decree. Moreno said the case had forced the city to improve its behavior toward its homeless population.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.