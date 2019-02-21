Listen Live Sports

Feds propose rules for scallop fishery with season coming

February 21, 2019 8:23 am
 
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — This year’s Atlantic sea scallop fishing year begins in several weeks, and federal regulators are proposing new management measures for the valuable fishery.

The fishing season for scallops begins on April 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it plans to set quota and other allocations that are similar to those set for the previous year.

NOAA Fishery’s proposed rules would also set a 205,000 pound total allowable catch for the northern Gulf of Maine that would be split between two different categories of boats.

The agency is accepting comments on the proposal until March 7.

The sea scallop fishery is one of the most valuable fisheries on the East Coast. The most important state for the landing of scallops is Massachusetts.

