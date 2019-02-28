Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
First lady to take "Be Best" initiative on the road

February 28, 2019 4:29 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is going on a three-state tour to promote her “Be Best” initiative.

The White House says Mrs. Trump will travel next week to Oklahoma, Washington and Nevada. This will be her first domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.

Mrs. Trump will visit a school in Tulsa and a technology company near Seattle on Monday. On Tuesday, she will attend an opioids town hall in Las Vegas.

The first lady unveiled her child well-being initiative last year. The program aims to teach children to behave responsibly online and to avoid drugs.

In a statement, Mrs. Trump says she wants to “shine a spotlight” on programs that are helping children.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

