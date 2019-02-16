Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Flight headed to Las Vegas diverted to nearby military base

February 16, 2019 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — American Airlines says one of its jets inbound to Las Vegas’ airport was diverted to a nearby military base to refuel after experiencing weather-related delays in the area.

Airline spokesman Josh Freed said Flight 671 from Dallas landed safely Saturday at Nellis Air Force Base, which is on the outskirts of metro Last Vegas and about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of McCarran International Airport.

Freed says he didn’t immediately have details about the weather-related circumstances and said the jetliner was expected to depart Nellis soon to make the short hop to McCarran.

He says the jet was an Airbus A321 and had 194 people on board, including six crew members.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.