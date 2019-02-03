Former Florida elections chief apologizes for blackface

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s former top elections official is apologizing for dressing in blackface as a Hurricane Katrina victim, more than a week after he resigned when photos of his Halloween costume were made public.

Michael Ertel said in a private Facebook post that what he did in 2005 was stupid and he is a better man than he was 14 years ago.

Ertel also says that someone made the photos public out of revenge. He didn’t elaborate.

The Tallahassee Democrat first published the pictures.

Ertel didn’t respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Currently, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is under pressure to resign after his medical school yearbook page was made public, showing a person in blackface and a person in Klan regalia.

Northam says he wasn’t either person in the photo.

