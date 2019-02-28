Listen Live Sports

Former governor: Cutting Electoral College would hurt whites

February 28, 2019 2:01 pm
 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage says any elimination of the Electoral College would hurt white people.

LePage told WVOM radio that allowing the popular vote to choose the president would give minorities more power and that “white people will not have anything to say.”

Proposals to eliminate the Electoral College are sometimes floated but fail to gain traction. A Maine legislative committee plans to discuss a proposal this week.

LePage says cutting the Electoral College would mean there is never another presidential candidate from small states like “Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Wyoming, Montana, Rhode Island.”

While governor, LePage blamed out-of-state, minority dealers for bringing drugs into Maine and added that they often impregnate “young, white” girls while in Maine.

