The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Former White House aide who wrote expose sues Trump

February 11, 2019 6:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House aide is suing President Donald Trump and arguing the government is trying to illegally penalize him after he wrote a book that portrayed an unflattering picture of life in the West Wing.

Cliff Sims filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington.

Trump’s campaign accused Sims last month of violating a nondisclosure agreement by publishing his book, “Team of Vipers.”

Trump has dismissed Sims as a “low level staffer.” He said the book was “based on made up stories and fiction.”

Sims’ lawsuit charges the government is using a private surrogate to “serve as an illegitimate cutout” and impose liability through the nondisclosure agreement. Sims argues he learned the information only through his time as a federal employee.

The White House didn’t immediately comment.

