Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia GOP Rep. Rob Woodall says he won’t run in 2020

February 7, 2019 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Republican congressman from Georgia says he won’t seek re-election after barely hanging onto his suburban Atlanta seat in the 2018 midterms.

Rep. Rob Woodall said in a statement Thursday he plans to finish his two-year term. He said he wanted to announce his exit “as early as possible to ensure that quality conservative candidates have time to prepare for a vigorous campaign.”

Woodall escaped a near defeat in November, edging Democratic college professor Carolyn Bourdeaux by fewer than 450 votes. The 7th District seat Woodall has held since 2011 was once considered safe for Republicans. But suburban voters disaffected with President Donald Trump revolted against GOP incumbents across the U.S. last fall.

Bourdeaux’s campaign spokesman, Jake Best, said she plans to run for Woodall’s open seat in 2020.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.