Georgia GOP Rep. Rob Woodall says he won’t run in 2020

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Republican congressman from Georgia says he won’t seek re-election after barely hanging onto his suburban Atlanta seat in the 2018 midterms.

Rep. Rob Woodall said in a statement Thursday he plans to finish his two-year term. He said he wanted to announce his exit “as early as possible to ensure that quality conservative candidates have time to prepare for a vigorous campaign.”

Woodall escaped a near defeat in November, edging Democratic college professor Carolyn Bourdeaux by fewer than 450 votes. The 7th District seat Woodall has held since 2011 was once considered safe for Republicans. But suburban voters disaffected with President Donald Trump revolted against GOP incumbents across the U.S. last fall.

Bourdeaux’s campaign spokesman, Jake Best, said she plans to run for Woodall’s open seat in 2020.

