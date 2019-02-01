Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany ready to buy 3 new government planes

February 1, 2019 9:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is preparing to purchase three new government planes after its aging fleet suffered a string of embarrassing breakdowns.

The dpa news agency reported that Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen says Friday in Dresden that the government is working on the order. She added “this is necessary; everyone can see that.”

Details on the aircraft and their cost weren’t immediately available, although news magazine Der Spiegel reported the government intends to buy Airbus A350s.

The current flagships of the government’s fleet are two nearly 20-year-old Airbus A340s. In November, Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived late at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina after a problem with one of them forced it to turn back.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

This week, a problem with the other plane delayed President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s return from Ethiopia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.