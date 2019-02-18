Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany: Trump IS fighter demand very hard to fulfill

February 18, 2019 2:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says President Donald Trump’s demand that European countries take back Islamic State group militants held in Syria would be “extraordinarily difficult” to fulfill.

In a weekend tweet, Trump urged Britain, France and Germany and others to take back and try militants.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told ARD television late Sunday that German nationals have a legally guaranteed right to return, but there’s no way at present of checking that in Syria.

Maas said that “humanitarian cases,” women and children, already have returned, but it would only be possible in other cases if court proceedings can immediately be launched.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He added: “We need information, we need investigations, all that is not in place, and as long as it isn’t, I think this is extraordinarily difficult to implement.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army National Guard in Canada to learn winter survival skills

Today in History

1862: Congress passes Legal Tender Act

Get our daily newsletter.