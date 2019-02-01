Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany’s Merkel closing her personal Facebook page

February 1, 2019 9:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is leaving Facebook after giving up the leadership of her country’s main center-right party.

Merkel made the announcement in a video Friday on her Facebook page, which has more than 2.5 million likes. She said she was closing the personal page because she no longer leads the Christian Democratic Union party. Ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer took over that post in December.

Merkel invited followers to “continue following my work as chancellor” via her government’s Facebook page and her “Bundeskanzlerin” (chancellor) feed on Instagram.

The 64-year-old Merkel has led Germany since 2005. She doesn’t tweet, although spokesman Steffen Seibert does.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Asked in 2015 what she thought of Facebook, Merkel replied: “It’s nice that we have it. It’s nice like having a car or a decent washing machine.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.