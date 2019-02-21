Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

GOP fundraiser admits fraud; accused of spending on escorts

February 21, 2019 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A GOP fundraiser and former congressional candidate from Rhode Island has agreed to plead guilty to fraud and violating campaign law after prosecutors say he used more than $1 million of the money he raised on himself, including for adult entertainment and escort services.

Prosecutors say in filings with the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island that Russell Taub told donors that he was raising money for political action committees. They say one Ohio couple gave Taub nearly $1.3 million of the more than $1.6 million he raised.

Taub has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates and conservative groups. His Facebook page features photos of him with well-known Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, governors and Congress members.

Taub is scheduled to appear in court Friday. The Providence Journal first reported the charges.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.