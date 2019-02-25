Listen Live Sports

Greek police find 4 children, 3 adults hidden in truck

February 25, 2019 11:49 am
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece say they found seven migrants — four of them children — hidden in a furniture truck whose driver allegedly had been paid to take them from Turkey to Germany.

The police force in Thessaloniki said the people on the truck were from Syria and Iraq, and the driver allegedly received 1,500 euros ($1,700) for each of the seven passengers.

The agency said the truck was stopped Monday on a secondary road near the northern town of Edessa. Police think the truck driver, a 41-year-old man from North Macedonia, was avoiding major highways to reduce the risk of being stopped.

He was arrested on suspicion of people-smuggling.

While thousands of migrants enter Greece illegally every year, few attempt the long-haul journey from Turkey to destinations in Europe.

