Groups want offshore drilling tests to cease during lawsuit

February 20, 2019 12:00 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservation groups suing President Donald Trump’s administration over plans to conduct offshore drilling tests want a judge to halt preparatory work for the drilling until their case is heard in court.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in South Carolina seeks an injunction to stop testing involving seismic air guns.

The lawsuit the conservation groups and cities along South Carolina’s coast filed seeks to permanently halt the offshore drilling tests. Last month, South Carolina joined the suit, which challenges permits for the testing.

The suit claims the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act in issuing the permits.

A judge halted issuance of testing permits during the partial government shutdown.

