Guatemala presidential candidate targeted over financing

February 6, 2019 5:51 pm
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Guatemala are seeking to have presidential candidate Sandra Torres Casanova’s immunity from prosecution withdrawn over a case of alleged illicit campaign financing.

Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval says the request springs from an investigation with a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission that President Jimmy Morales has moved to sideline.

Sandoval says Torres’ National Unity of Hope party is suspected of receiving financing from businesses that hid their contributions. He says prosecutors are looking into alleged crimes of illicit association, perjury, illicit and unreported electoral financing and tax fraud.

At a Wednesday news conference, Torres called it a political attack and denounced what she called “dark political intentions.”

Torres was accredited as a candidate Tuesday, a status that confers legal immunity. It is her second time running for the presidency.

