Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Harris opposes military action to get aid into Venezuela

February 23, 2019 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris says she doesn’t “condone military action at this point” to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Venezuela.

Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh), has blocked such aid at the border as he resists stepping aside for opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH’).

Harris is noting Maduro’s stand, and the California senator says during a visit to Iowa that “”we need to take it very seriously.”

President Donald Trump Monday has advocated “a peaceful transition of power” but also said all options are on the table.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Two other Democratic senators in the 2020 White House race, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) of New York, also have said they oppose U.S. military force in Venezuela.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.