Hickenlooper hires Iowa organizer as he considers 2020 bid

February 22, 2019 2:57 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has hired an Iowa organizer as he considers a 2020 Democratic presidential bid.

Hickenlooper’s Leadership PAC hired Ferguson Yacyshyn as an adviser. If Hickenlooper runs, Yacyshyn would likely become the campaign’s caucus director.

Yacyshyn was field director for the successful Iowa gubernatorial primary campaign of Democrat Fred Hubbell, who lost the general election. Yacyshyn then became field director for the state party’s coordinated campaign during the fall. Iowa Democrats picked up two congressional seats.

Yacyshyn is Hickenlooper’s second Iowa hire. The former governor has already enlisted Democratic strategist Sam Roecker as a consultant.

The onetime Denver mayor, who’s considered a centrist politician, said in mid-February that he will not decide for several more weeks whether to join the crowded 2020 contest.

