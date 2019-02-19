Listen Live Sports

High court to consider case about reach of clean water law

February 19, 2019 11:13 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case about the reach of a federal clean water law.

The justices agreed Tuesday to hear a case involving the Clean Water Act. The act requires polluters to get a permit when they release pollution from a source such as a pipe or well to certain bodies of water such as rivers and lakes that are called “navigable waters.”

The issue the Supreme Court agreed to decide involves whether permits are required under the law when the pollutant is released into soil or groundwater but later reaches navigable waters.

The case involves treated wastewater from the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility in Hawaii.

More than a dozen states and the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to hear the case.

