Honda Aircraft fined $45K for citizenship job requirements

February 5, 2019 12:57 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says the maker of HondaJet aircraft violated immigration laws by refusing to consider certain non-U.S. citizens for jobs despite their legal right to work in the country.

Honda Aircraft Co. said Tuesday it has changed policies and procedures to ensure job postings comply with both anti-discrimination laws and trade restrictions affecting industries with potential military uses.

The Justice Department said last week the Greensboro, North Carolina, company published at least 25 job postings between 2015 and 2016 that illegally required a citizenship status that ruled out refugees and others. The government says Honda Aircraft misunderstood requirements for its employees.

The company agreed to remove specific citizenship requirements from job postings, unless permitted by law. It’s paying nearly $45,000 and requiring training on anti-discrimination provisions for some employees.

