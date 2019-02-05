Listen Live Sports

Houston mayoral hopeful reports millions’ in artwork theft

February 5, 2019 3:58 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mayoral candidate says millions of dollars’ of art and jewelry have been stolen from his home, about a year after he alleged a woman caused $300,000 in damage to his art collection during a first date.

Houston police are investigating a reported burglary at Tony Buzbee’s mansion in the city’s River Oaks neighborhood.

The high-profile attorney says he awoke Monday to discover a burglar in his home. Buzbee says he grabbed his gun and fired once as the suspect fled. Buzbee wasn’t hurt and says he was trying to protect his children.

Police estimate several million dollars’ worth of items were stolen. No arrests have been made.

Buzbee successfully represented former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case. Buzbee also drew attention after alleging an intoxicated woman damaged pricey art at his home in December 2017.

