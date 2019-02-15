Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

How Trump gets to $8 billion to build southern border wall

February 15, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will spend about $8 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s a far greater sum than the roughly $1.4 billion Congress set aside for that purpose in legislation Trump is expected to sign to prevent another partial government shutdown.

Trump has declared a national emergency on the southern border and is using his executive authority to go around Congress and siphon money from other government accounts.

Here’s a breakdown of the $8 billion, according to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney:

—$1.375 billion included in the government funding bill awaiting Trump’s signature.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

—$3.6 billion from military construction funds.

—$2.5 billion from Defense Department counterdrug activities.

—$600 million from the Treasury Department’s asset forfeiture fund.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.