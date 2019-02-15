IG report: Ex-housing agency director Watt misused position

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mel Watt, the former director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, misused his position when he attempted to coerce a female employee of the agency to engage in a personal relationship with him, according to a report from the agency’s inspector general.

The report finds that Watt, who stepped down as director last month, misused his official position in an attempt to obtain a personal benefit and was also not candid in answering questions about the incident.

Watt, who served for 21 years as a congressman from North Carolina before taking the FHFA job, says in a response included in the report that he strongly disagreed with the findings.

The IG report was released this week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.