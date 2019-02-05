Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran says Europeans aren’t buying oil despite US waivers

February 5, 2019 9:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says European nations have not responded to its offers to sell them crude oil despite having U.S. waivers.

The semi-official Fars news agency on Tuesday quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying “we have called them many times, but they do not return our calls.” He did not name the oil importers, but appeared to be referring to Greece and Italy, which were among eight nations granted waivers to import Iranian oil when the U.S. restored sanctions in November.

The U.S. began ramping up sanctions after President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year. Oil exports are a key source of revenue for Iran. The temporary waivers were intended to give countries more time to comply with the sanctions.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.