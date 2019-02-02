Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Iran video shows test launch of cruise missile

February 2, 2019 4:35 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Ministry of Defense has published a video purportedly showing the launch of a new cruise missile, saying it has a 1,350-kilometer (840-mile) range.

In the 37-second video on the ministry website, the launch was shown from different angles with the projectile finally hitting somewhere in the desert.

Iran has missile capability of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami said the missile hit its target in the Saturday test after traveling 1,200 kilometers (745 miles). He said it is capable of hitting fixed targets, travel in low altitude for use waging electronic war.

Occasionally, Iran announces military achievements that cannot be independently verified.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a self-sufficient military weapons program, producing mortars to missiles.

